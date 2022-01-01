Unified Socialist condemns Indian road expansion in Lipu Lekh

Ruling CPN (Unified Socialist) has taken exception to road expansion by India in the encroached Nepali territory of Lipu Lekh.

Issuing a statement on Monday, chief of the party's foreign department Jhala Nath Khanal has oppoded continuation of road expansion by India in the encroached Nepali territory of Lipu Lekh and condemned the recent statement of Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

"Our party strongly condemns the road expansion by Indian government in the Nepali territory of Lipu Lekh violating our territorial integrity and inflammatory remarks by Indian leaders," the statement reads. "We request the Nepal government to take necessary steps to protect the borders."

Pointing that India is well aware that Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura fall in Nepal, he has said it is illegal to do any work there without permission from the Nepal government.

Addressing a program at Haldwani of Uttarakhand on December 30, Modi had said the Indian government is expanding road in Lipu Lekh.