13 agendas presented for discussion in ruling coalition by Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel who leads the political coordination committee formed by the ruling coalition has presented 13 issues for discussion in the coalition.

He presented the agendas including joint campign for the upcoming National Assembly election to forming a common position on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) for discussion during the committee's meeting at Baluwatar on Thursday and Friday.

NC has fielded candidiates for six seats, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) for five each, Janata Samajwadi Party two and Rastriya Janamorcha (one) in the election for 19 vacant seats to be held on Janaury 25. A total of 43 candidiates are contesting for the National Assembly election from the seven provinces.

Aonther main agenda presented by Paudel is the end of House deadlock.

UML has been obstructing the House for a long time accusing that Speaker Agni Sapkota connived in split of the party by not implementing the expulsion of Nepal and other lawmakers by the party.

Coordinator Paudel reached the residence of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at Balkot Wednesday and pointed that the country is on a deadlock due to the developments at the House and the judiciary while Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba also reached Balkot to talk with Oli as advised by the committee.

Paudel also called for end of the deadlock at the judiciary due to the demand of resignation of Chief Justcie (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana. He called for prohibition in building any structure inside the Narayanhiti Palace premises and to convert it into a park. He called for searching government land at other places to update record of such lands at river banks and other places and to make arrangements for appropriate use of those lands and properties.

His agenda also included expediting projects like Nijgadh International Airport, Budi Gandaki, Upper Karnali, Sunkoshi Diversion, Melamchi among others.

He also raised the issue of supply of fertilizers for farmers, payment of sugarcane farmers by sugar manufacturers, completing the Land Commission, moving forward the citizenship bill and the upcoming local and general elections.

The ruling alliance has agreed to rotate coordinator of the committee, that includes 11 memebrs from five parties, every two months.