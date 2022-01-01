Election Commission publishes list of candidates for National Assembly election, issues symbols

The Election Commission has issued election symbol to the candidates contesting in the upcoming National Assembly election.

The Election Commission has done so issuing the final list of candidates for the election for 19 vacant seats to be held on Janaury 25. A total of 43 candidiates are contesting for the National Assembly election from the seven provinces.

Nepali Congress candidates have been given tree, CPN-UML sun, CPN (Maoist Center) hammer and sickle inside a circle, CPN (Unified Socialist) pen, RPP plough, JSP slanted umbrella, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party cycle, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party madal, and Rashtriya Janamorcha glass.

Term of 20 National Assmebly members will end in March including eight from CPN-UML, three from NC, four each from Maoist Center and Unified Socialist, and Ram Narayan Bidari nominated by the president on recommendation of the Cabinet.

The ruling coalition have allied for the election and will compete with the main opposition UML for all the seats.

NC has fielded candidiates for six seats, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) for five each, Janata Samajwadi Party two and Rastriya Janamorcha (one) as per the agreement reached by top leaders of the alliance

NC got three, JSP two, and Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and Janamorcha one each out of the eight seats to be vacated by UML.