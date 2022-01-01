Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba is in home quarantine after CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha who participated in the meeting of the political coordination committee on Thursday and Friday tested positive for coronavirus.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who also attended those meetings, is also in home quarantine.

The duo is expected to get PCR test on Sunday. Karki's secretariat told Setopati that political meetings have been stopped and will resume only if they test negative.

PM Deuba met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence to end the House deadlock on Saturday even after Maoist leader Shrestha had publicly announced that he was infected.

Dahal's infection was announced a few hours later.