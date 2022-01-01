Maoist Chair Dahal, leader Shrestha test positive

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and another leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dahal's personal secretary Ganga Dahal revealed that he tested positive after conducting PCR test on Friday evening following some health complications. He is taking rest at his residence and his health condition is normal.

All the scheduled programs of Dahal have been postponed due to his isolation, according to his secretariat.

Similarly, another leader Shrestha has also contracted the virus. It was confirmed after a PCR test on Friday. Shrestha took to the social media and said that he would stay in isolation for 14 days.

The party has already postponed central committee meeting after some leaders took ill and staffers at the central office tested positive for COVID-19.

The meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday will now be held on Janaury 22. The party, that finished its general convention on Sunday after picking only central committee members, had called the central committee meeting to pick office-bearers. The first central committee meeting after the general convention held on Monday had unanimously relected Dahal as chairman but did not pick other office-bearers. The party statute has provision for 15 office-bearers.

Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal stopped meeting people after five staffers at the party office tested positive and some leaders fell ill.