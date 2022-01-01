PM Deuba to talk with Oli to end deadlock

Top leaders of the ruling coalition have urged Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to take initiative to end the House deadlock.

The meeting of the political coordination committee formed by the alliance on Friday has urged PM Deuba to meet CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli for dialogue.

"PM may meet the main oppsotion leader Oli in a couple of days. PM has been urged to take decisiove iniatiative to end the House deadlock," a leader who partiicpated in the meeting told Setopati.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who also participated in the meeting, said that it is also the responsibility of the main opposition party to end the deadlock.

Meeting of the political coordination committee, led by Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel and including top alliance leaders like CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, and JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav among others, was also held on Thursday.

UML has been obstructing the House for a long time accusing that Speaker Agni Sapkota connived in split of the party by not implementing the expulsion of Nepal and other lawmakers by the party.

Coordinator Paudel reached the Oli residence at Balkot Wednesday and pointed that the country is on a deadlock due to the developments at the House and the judiciary. "The court and the House are paralyzed. The country is in a deadlock as a result. There are attacks on the Constitution we have brought after such a struggle. Antipathy toward us and the system will rise if politicians like us don't end the deadlock," a source quoted Paudel as telling Oli.

Oli in response said that the deadlock will end only if Madhav Kumar Nepal and others are punished. "We should remove the speaker who does not listen and forces ahead. He did not agree to punish Madhav Kumar Nepal and others. They must be punished. The deadlock will end only after that," Oli was quoted as telling Paudel.