Oli stresses on consensus

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has stressed on consensus.

Virtually inaugurating the party's district convention in 61 districts from the party office in Thapathali on Friday, Oli urged the cadres to remain unified. "We have always stressed on consensus. I urge to reach consensus and move forward in a unified manner without any hurt heart as far as possible," he stated.

He also asked the cadres to opt for election if there is no consensus pointing that the challenges can be faced if the convention is held in a unified manner.

The main opposition party is holding district convention in 61 districts on Friday and will hold that in the remaining districts later.

The party held general convention in December without holding district and provincial conventions. It will hold provincial convention the next month.