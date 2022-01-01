Complaint with Election Commission against Binod Chaudhary

A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission against election of Binod Chaudhary as central member in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC).

NC mahasamiti member from Siraha-3 Subhash Chandra Yadav has moved the Election Commission on Wednesday demanding revocation of Chaudhary's election claiming that Chaudhary has been elected violating the party statute and he be made central member instead.

Chaudhary was elected central member from Madhesi quota.

Yadav has claimed that Chaudhary does not meet the criteria of being active member interrupted for 10 years set by the party statute to become candidate for central member. "Binod Kumar Chaudhary who is said to have been elected central member in Madhesi open category has not been active member interrupted for 10 years. It is clear that the person cannot even become candidate for central member as he joined NC only in 2017," the complaint states.

Yadav has said that he has moved the Election Commission as the central election committee of NC and the party's central office did not hear his complaint.