Meeting of political coordination committee at Baluwatar

Leaders of the ruling coalition have met at Baluwatar Thursday morning.

The political coordination committee formed by the alliance under Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel and including top alliance leaders like CPN (Maoist Cneter) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal among others has met to discuss the upcoming National Assembly election, the imminent India visit of Prime Minsiter (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and contemporary political issues.

The meeting also discussed ending House obstruction by holding dialogue with the main opposition CPN-UML.

Coordinator Paudel reached the Oli residence at Balkot Wednesday and pointed that the country is on a deadlock due to the developments at the House and the judiciary. "The court and the House are paralyzed. The country is in a deadlock as a result. There are attacks on the Constitution we have brought after such a struggle. Antipathy toward us and the system will rise if politicians like us don't end the deadlock," a source quoted Paudel as telling Oli.

Paudel briefed the meeting about his discussion with Oli.