Paudel meets Oli and urges him to end House obstruction

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has urged CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli to end the House obstruction.

Paudel reached the Oli residence at Balkot Wednesday and pointed that the country is on a deadlock due to the developments at the House and the judiciary. "The court and the House are paralyzed. The country is in a deadlock as a result. There are attacks on the Constitution we have brought after such a struggle. Antipathy toward us and the system will rise if politicians like us don't end the deadlock," a source quoted Paudel as telling Oli.

Oli in response said that the deadlock will end only if Madhav Kumar Nepal and others are punished. "We should remove the speaker who does not listen and forces ahead. He did not agree to punish Madhav Kumar Nepal and others. They must be punished. The deadlock will end only after that," the source quoted Oli as replying.

Paudel urged Oli to talk with the prime minister about that. "Do talk with the prime minister. There must be a process to remove the speaker. You should have a dialogue for that. But let's end the deadlock at the House and the court."

The two leaders talked for around an hour, according to the source.