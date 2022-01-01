Shekhar Koirala asks Deuba about criteria for nomination of central members

Shekhar Koirala, who lost the runoff for Nepali Congress (NC) president to Sher Bahadur Deuba, has raised questions about the criteria for recent nominations of central members by Deuba.

Koirala has said so while addressing the meeting of leaders close to him Wednesday afternoon. "All the nominated friends are qualified. But we want to know adopting what standards they have been appointed," Koirala stated. "There is necessity for management of judicious distribution of opportunities in the party. Questions may otherwise be asked about why cadres should remain in Congress."

He warned of accident if individuals are selected on the basis of likes and dislikes of party president. "Should we all not come together and try to stop all the works done violating the statute and norms or not? I know we want that the party should be effective in taking decisions but we want all the decisions are taken in a practical and wise manner in a judicioius way complying with the statute. Can we raise questions about these issues or not?"

Koirala called the meeting of leaders who contested for office-bearers and central members from his panel to review the recent general convention.

The Koirala faction, that had vowed before the general convention to not hold any factional meeting, has argued that it has been forced to do so by Deuba's refusal to recognize Koirala, who received over 40 percent of votes in the runoff, as a power center in the party.

The faction held a meeting even on Tuesday. It is aggrieved that not a single leader from the faction has been included by Deuba while nominating 13 central members.

The party statute allows president to nominate 33 central members.