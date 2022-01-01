SP Pandey suspended over clash with president of Siraha Congress

SP Hira Bahadur Pandey, who was recently summoned to headquarters from Siraha after clash with President of Nepali Congress in Siraha Ram Chandra Yadav, has been suspended.

Nepal Police Spokesperson SSP Basanta Kunwar told Setoapti that Pandey, who is under investigation, was suspended Tuesday evening for three months. "He has been suspended for three months. A committee will be formed for investigation," SSP Kunwar said.

Yadav has accused Pandey of coming to his home on the night Pandey was removed as chief of Siraha Police and threatening to shoot him. Yadav has claimed that chief district officer of Siraha and SP of the Armed Police Force had to come to his home to take Pandey away.

But SP Pandey has denied the allegations saying he only phoned Yadav and sarcastically thanked the latter for his transfer claiming that Yadav had earlier threatened to get him transferred. He has added that Yadav threatened to transfer him over arrest of two NC cadres in a murder case and withdrawal of security for Yadav.