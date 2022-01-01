Shekhar Koirala calls faction meeting to review general convention

Shekhar Koirala, who lost the runoff for Nepali Congress (NC) president to Sher Bahadur Deuba, has called a meeting of leaders close to him Wednesday afternoon.

Koirala has called the meeting of leaders who contested for office-bearers and central members from his panel to review the recent general convention.

The Koirala faction, that had vowed before the general convention to not hold any factional meeting, has argued that it has been forced to do so by Deuba's refusal to recognize Koirala, who received over 40 percent of votes in the runoff, as a power center in the party.

The faction held a meeting even on Tuesday. It is aggrieved that not a single leader from the faction has been included by Deuba while nominating 13 central members.

The party statute allows president to nominate 33 central members.