PM Deuba to visit India next week

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit India next week in what will be his first visit to the southern neighbor after becoming PM for the fifth time.

Sources at the Foreign Ministry said that preparations are on for his three-day India visit starting on January 10.

He has been invited to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit and will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi while there. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relationship during their meeting, according to the sources.

The biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit was started in 2003 when Modi was chief minister (CM) of Gujarat. Heads of different governments and states, ministers from different countries and chief executives of different companies are scheduled to participate in the event.