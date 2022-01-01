Lingden nominates 31 RPP central members

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has nominated 31 central members.

The statute of the party, that had elected 149 central members and office-bearers including chairman in the recent general convention, has provision for 199-strong central committee.

Lingden nominated minister during the then king Gyanendra's direct rule Tanka Dhakal, Deepak Bohara, Navaraj Subedi, Balaram Gharti Magar among others as central members, according to a statement issued by the party.

He will nominate office-bearers next. The party statute allows nomination of four vice-chairs, three general secretaries, seven joint general secretaries, seven assistant general secretaries, spokesperson, assistant spokesperson, treasurer and assistant treasurer.