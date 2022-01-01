Dahal reelected Maoist Center chair, party waits for Pun to pick office-bearers

Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been reelected CPN (Maoist Center) chairman.

The party's central committee meeting at Hotel Heritage in Sanepa on Monday has unanimously reelected Dahal who has been leading the party for three decades.

The meeting was also expected to pick other office-bearers but it ended after reelecting Dahal. The central committee will again meet on January 9, according to central member Maheshwore Dahal.

The party seems to have waited for Barsha Man Pun, who is currently undergoing treatment in China, for picking office-bearers.

Pun, who has staked calim for general secretary, will return to Nepal in a few days along with his wife and former speaker Onsari Gharti Magar.

Chairman Dahal told the meeting that Pun will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and will return to Nepal in a few days. "They will also arrive. Let us all also discuss," central member Dahal quoted the party chair as saying.

The party's eighth general convention that started on December 26 ended on Sunday after endorsing the 236-strong central committee proposed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal.