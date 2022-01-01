UML finalizes candidates for National Assembly

CPN-UML has finalized candidates for the upcoming National Assembly election.

The party has finalized the 19 candidates from different clusters in all seven provinces.

The candidates include Dev Raj Ghimire (open), Sumitra Bhandari (women), and Sonam Geljen Sherpa (minorities) from Province 1; Asarfi Bhinwar Yadav (open) and Bina Sah (women) from Province 2; Gopal Shakya (open) and Nir Kumari Kunwar Darlami (women) from Bagmati; Punya Prasad Paudel (open), Lila Pokharel Thanet (women) and Govinda Bahadur Nepali (dalit) from Gandaki; Ram Dayal Gupta (open), Bharati Khanal (women) and Krishna Bahadu Sunar (dalit) from Lumbini; Chudamani Sharma (open), Ganga Thapa Mahat (women) and Padam Bahadur Majhi (minorities) from Karnali; and Dilli Raj Bhatta (open), Santosh Kumari Sharma (women) and Naresh BK (dalit) from Far West.

Candidates will file candidacy for the election on Tuesday and the Election Commission has already opened the office of election officer in the seven provinces.