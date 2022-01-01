Dahal picks 236-strong central committee

CPN (Maoist Center) has picked a 236-strong central committee.

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal proposed the name of 236 central committee members including himself during the closed session on Sunday. The closed session approved his proposal with thunderous applause.

Dahal has picked himself Laxman Datta Joshi, Trilochan Bhatta, Hari Dahal, Maheshwore Dahal, Dharma Datta Devkota, Haribol Gajurel, Chakrapani Khanal, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Ramdip Acharya, Shakti Basnet, Janardan Sharma, Yubaraj Dulal, Lila Mani Pokharel, Lekhnath Neupane, Amar Bahadur Gurung, Hari Bahadur Chuwan, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Suresh Ale Magar, Pampha Bhusal, Mahendra Paswan and others as members from the open category.

The central committee will pick politburo, standing committee and office-bearers.