Home Ministry writes to CDOs of 12 districts to punish medical colleges charging additional fees

The Home Ministry has written to chief district officers (CDO) of 12 districts to bring the medical colleges charging additional fees from students to book.

The ministry has written to the district administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Parsa, Chitwan, Kaski, Rupandehi, Banke and Jumla to that regard even as medical colleges are putting pressure on students to pay fee higher than that determined by the Medical Education Commission.

The ministry has also copied the letter to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Education Ministry and the Medical Education Commission.

Students are complaining that the colleges are threatening to expel them from classes if they don't pay additional fees.