Deuba nominates 10 NC central members

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated 10 leaders as central committee members.

Chief Secretary at the party office Krishna Prasad Paudel issued a press release on Saturday to informa about the nominated central members.

Deuba nominated Ram Chandra Paudel, Prakash Man Singh, Bimalendra Nidhi, Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, Prakash Sharan Mahat, Narayan Khadka, Uma Regmi, Sujata Koirala and Min Bahadur Bishwokarma as central members after completion of the 14th general convention of the party in December.

Paudel had not taken part in the election process while all nine had supported Deuba in the runoff for president against Shekhar Koirala.