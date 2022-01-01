Dahal can neither impose his will on party nor hold election

The eighth general convention of CPN (Maoist Center) would not have stretched into the eighth day if the election process did not have to be completed.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal would have become chairman from the hall and ended the general convention saying office-bearers will be picked later. But Dahal can no longer have it easy as in the past and the central committee should be picked through the election process in general convention.

Selection of office-bearers could be delayed as per the party statute and Dahal probably had given the central committee the rights to pick office-bearers due to that. The statute had proposed 15 office-bearers but the number has now become uncertain. What Dahal wishes can be seen in the uncertainty about the nuber of office-bearers.

General convention representatives would not muster courage to oppose any decision taken by Dahal but he does not want to declare the central committee against the wishes of cadres to send a message that he imposed his will on the party.

Provincial committees have, therefore, been asked to propose central members. The provinces cannot necessarily decide about central members easily as there are many aspirants.

A central member confided that it will not be surprising if the provinces fail to decide about central members and hand over responsibility back to Dahal.

Youths, on the other hand, are excited due to Dahal's announcement that leadership will be picked through election in lack of consensus and they argue that election can be held on that basis.

Another central member opined that Dahal has done this to send a message that the central committee has been picked by provincial committees and not by him. "He does not want to hold election. But he is careful that there should not be a message that Dahal bullied his way through," the central member stated. "The general convention has been stretched due to the conflicting mentalities of Dahal. It can be stretched further if there is no consensus because Dahal does not wish to have election."

Dahal has also tried to send a message that the committee picked by this general convention would be temporary saying a special general convention will be held after election for the three levels of government.

The central member claimed that Dahal has also said that to confuse the cadres. "This general convention has been held hastily on one hand. Ane he is trying to imply that this is not significant spreading rumors about special general convention. This will make the party more unstable."

The member added that Dahal has raised the number of nominated central members to 15 from 10 to assure those aggrieved after not being included that they will be nominated.

The party had opened filing of candidacy from 8:30 Saturday evening but the process will now start from 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The schedule can again be affected if consensus cannot be achieved by then because the party is not ready for much more preparations needed for election.