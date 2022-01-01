Maoist Center endorses statute, central committee to finalize number of office-bearers

The eighth general convention of CPN (Maoist Center) has endorsed the party statute on Saturday.

The statute has been endorsed after Dev Gurung, who presented the draft statute, answered questions raised about the statute during the group-wise discussion.

The statute has finalized a 299-strong central committee. The number of office-bearers, however, could not be finalized and the central committee has been handed over the responsibility to finalize that.

This means that the ongoing general convention will not elect the office-bearers.

The draft statute earlier had proposed to keep 15 office-bearers.