Bibeksheel Sajha President Mishra proposes to form new party after unification with RPP

Bibeksheel Sajha Party President Rabindra Mishra has proposed to form a new party after unification with RPP.

He has proposed so during the meeting with RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana Friday. "Bibeksheel Sajha cannot join RPP and RPP cannot join Bibeksheel Sajha," Mishra told Setopati after the meeting. "I have proposed we can go for a new alternative on consent of both the parties, and form a new force."

He, however, conceded that doing so is not easy. He reveaed that there was meaningful discussion about politics, society and future of the country during what he called a courtesy call.

RPP has formed a committee under Rana for unification of parties with similar ideologies and the committee has been holding dialogue with different parties. Rana said the meeting with Mishra was held and discussion initiated for the purpose.

RPP was formed over 30 years ago by former Panchas while Bibeksheel Sajha is a new party with fresh faces. But Bibeksheel Sajha received more votes than RPP in the last general election securing 100,000 votes in the first past the post electoral system and 212,000 votes in the proportional representation system.

The pro-monarchist RPP, that has been demanding restoration of monarchy and Hindu state, will face a challenge to provide a honorable space for Mishra after unification as the party has many leaders with a long political history.

Mishra is becoming generous toward monarchy in recent times and has got the party to endorse his agenda for abolition of federalism and plebiscite on secularism.