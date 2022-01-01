NC determines rankings of elected office-bearers and central members

Nepali Congress (NC) has determined ranking of the office-bearers and central members elected in the 14th general convention.

President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been ranked top followed by Vice-presidents Purna Bahadur Khadka and Dhan Raj Gurung. General Secretary Gagan Thapa is ranked fourth followed by fellow General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma.

Farmullah Mansur is ranked sixth as the highest ranked among eight joint general secretaries. Deuba has finalized the rankings even before picking the treasurer who will be the only nominated office-bearer in the party.

The 13 office-bearers are followed by the central mebers with Jeevan Rana ranked last at 135th. The party elected 134 office-bearers and central members through the general convention while Shekhar Koirala, who lost to Deuba in the runoff for president, has automatically become central member as the runner-up in the election for president as per the party statute. Koirala is ranked 20th.

President Deuba will nominate 33 more central members and the rankings will change as many seniors will be among those nominated.

Senior leader of the last executive committee Ram Chandra Paudel will be ranked second after Deuba while other seniors may also be ranked ahead of Vice-president Khadka.