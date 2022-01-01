Investigation on wealth of CJ's family starts

The Department of Money Laundering Investigation has started investigation on wealth of the family members and relatives of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

"A team including investigating officer has been formed. The team has already started work," Director General of the department Prem Prasad Bhattarai told Setopati.

Dr Govinda KC had lodged complaint with the department on Sunday demanding investigation on wealth of Rana, his family members and relatives.

Bhattarai stated that investigation on wealth of his family members and relatives have been started after the complaint as there is no obstruction in investigation on family members and relatives even if wealth of Rana cannot be investigated as long as he remains CJ. "The investigating team will look at all the details including the wealth, bank balance, land and others. The process will move forward as directed by the investigation."

The department is preparing to write to the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) for the details of bank balance and the Land Revenue Department for that of land.

The complaint filed by Dr KC on behalf of Broad Citizens' Movement also demanded investigation on wealth of justices, office-bearers of constitutional bodies, staffers and others conniving with Rana in corruption.

The department has a team led by an SP of Nepal Police for investigation on money laundering and can also seek help from the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police if necessary.