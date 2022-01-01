Conclusion after group-wise discussion presented, Dahal to respond Friday

Coordinators have finished presenting conclusion after group-wise discussion on the report submitted by CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and draft statute on Thursday.

Dahal had presented ideological and political report and leader Dev Gurung the draft statute on the second day of the ongoing general convention on Monday.

A total of 25 different groups discussed the report and draft statute on Tuesday. The group leaders finished briefing about their conclusion on the fifth day of the general convention on Thursday.

Leaders of the 11 teams briefed about their conclusion Wednesday and the remaining groups presented theirs on Thursday.

Dahal will on Friday respond to the questions raised after group-wise discussion. The draft statute will be endorsed after that and then the election schedule will be published, according to chief of the election committee Bishnu Pukar Shrestha.

"There will probably be election. We are preparing to prepare schedule for election of office-bearers after a 299-strong central committee is formed," Shrestha stated.

He revealed that the election program can be pushed back by a few days only if the central committee so wishes. He opined that selecting office-bearers through the general convention will send a positive message and pointed that the selection of office-bearers cannot be delayed much as the list of new executive committee will have to be submitted to the Election Commission within a month.