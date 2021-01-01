Leadership to be elected in democratic manner

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the process of electing leadership will move forward in a democratic manner.

"The process of electing leadership will move forward in a democratic manner," Dahal said giving a brief comment to the reporters after the program to present group-wise conclusion on the reports submitted during the closed session of the ongoing general convention in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Leaders of the 11 teams briefed about their conclusion today and the remaining groups will present theirs on Thursday.

Chairman Dahal had presented ideological and political report and leader Dev Gurung the draft statute on the second day of the general convention on Monday.

A total of 25 different groups discussed the report and draft statute on Tuesday. The group leaders are currently briefing about their conclusion.