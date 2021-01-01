Rawal objects to his arbitrary appointment without consultation

CPN-UML leader Bhim Rawal has taken exception to his appointment as member of the party's advisory council.

Rawal, who contested against Chairman KP Sharma Oli for party chair to deny Oli the feat of being elected unanimously, has taken to Twitter protesting that he has been appointed without any consultation.

"Listened to news that I have been made member of CPN-UML's advisory council. It is objectionable to dole out any position witout consulting me if that is true. Such system of doling out (appointments) is against the people's multiparty democracy and democratic norms," Rawal has tweeted Saturday.

Rawal, who was elected vice-chair in the ninth general convention, is without responsibilities after his loss to Oli in the 10th general convention.

General Secretary Shankar Pokharel reasoned that Rawal has been nominated as advisor as he did not show interest to contest for the post of central member allowed by the party provisions even when contesting for chairman.