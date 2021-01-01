8 NC office-bearers elected until now

Eight office-bearers have been elected until now in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC).

Sher Bahadur Deuba has been relected president defeating Shekhar Koirala in the runoff.

Purna Bahadur Khadka of Deuba panel and Dhan Raj Gurung of the Koirala faction have been elected vice-presidents.

Similarly, Gagan Thapa from the Koirala panel and Bishwa Prakash Sharma from that of Prakash Man Singh have been elected general secretaries.

Dina Upadhyaya (women) and Bhishma Raj Angdembe (indigenous ethnicities) from the Deuba faction, and Jeevan Pariyar (dalit) from the Koirala faction have been elected joint general secretaries.

Results have yet to arrive for five joint general secretaries. The party will start counting votes for central members after completing counting of joint general secretaries.