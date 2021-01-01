Thapa races away, Sharma chased by Paudel for second

Gagan Thapa has raced away while Bishwa Prakash Sharma has built a solid lead over Pradeep Paudel for the second post of general secretary of Nepali Congress (NC).

Thapa has secured 1,155 votes with 1,695 votes counted. Bishwa Prakash Sharma is second with 741 and Pradeep Paudel is third with 618 followed by Prakash Sharan Mahat (554), Minendra Rijal (296) and Rajaram Karki (53).

Thapa and Minendra Rijal are contesting from the team of Shekhar Koirala, and Mahat and Puadel, who is close to Krishna Sitaula, from that of Sher Bahadur Deuba. Sharma, who is close to Deuba, contested from the etam of Prakash Man Singh after Deuba did not field him and accommodated Paudel as part of the deal for Sitaula's support in the post of president.