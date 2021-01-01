We'll bow our heads but not let relation with Nepal deteriorate: Indian Defense Minister Singh

India Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has vowed to not let the relation with Nepal deteriorate.

Laying the foundation stone of the 'Sainya Dham' in Dehradun on Wednesday to honor the defence personnel of Uttarakhand who sacrificed their lives for India, Singh shed light on the strategic importance of the state due to its shared borders with Nepal and Tibet and claimed that some powers are trying to vitiate the Nepal-India relationship.

India has encroached Nepali territory of Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura adjoining the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Nepal has been trying to resolve the border dispute diplomatically but India has been reluctant to talk about the issue.

Singh did not talk about the border dispute but assured that India's relation with Nepal will not be allowed to deteriorate. "As far as Uttarakhand is concerned, it shares borders with Nepal and Tibet. As far as Nepal is concerned, we have the relationship of roti-beti with Nepal, cultural ties with Nepal," Singh stated. "But I want to give you this information that some forces are trying to disturb our relationship with Nepal. But I want to tell you as a representative of the government that come what may, even if we need to bow our heads, we will never let our relation with our neighbor Nepal to break. We will never allow our relation with Nepal to deteriorate."

He, however, did not specify the powers that are trying to vitiate the Nepal-India relation.