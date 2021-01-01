NC to count votes for vice-presidents today

Nepali Congress (NC) will count votes for vice-presidents in the 14th general convention on Wednesday.

"We will only count votes for vice-presidents today. We expect it to finish by 10 in the night," coordinator of the party's election committee Gopal Krishna Ghimire said. "We will start counting votes for general secretaries only tomorrow."

He added that votes for joint general secretariaes and central members will be counted after completing that for general secretaries.

Voting for all the positions including president was held at Bhrikutimandap on Monday. The votes for president were counted there while the water tanks used as ballot boxes for other positions were taken to the party office in Sanepa where counting will be done.

Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, Purna Bahadur Khadka, Divyeshwori Shah, Sujata Koirala, Mahesh Acharya, Dhan Raj Gurung and Chandra Bhandari are vying for two posts.