House meeting ends for Tuesday, next meeting on December 21

The meeting of House of Representatives (HoR) has ended for Tuesday after the main opposition CPN-UML continued obstruction. Speaker Agni Sapkota said the next meeting will be held on December 21.

UML lawmakers started chanting slogans right from the start of House session on Tuesday. But Speaker Sapkota iniatiated House proceedings amidst the protest by UML lawmakers.

The government presenetd a few ordinances inclduing the one against acid and other lethal chemicals during the meeting on Tuesday.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting to forge strategy ahead of the House session, CPN-UML Chairman and parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli earlier instructed the party's lawmakers for civil disobedience in the House meeting.

The main opposition UML had obstructed the last House session accusing Speaker Agni Sapkota of engineering a split in the party, and pointing that lawmakers of CPN (Unified Socialist) who were expelled by UML were attending the House meeting.