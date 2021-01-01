UML to continue House obstruction

CPN-UML will continue House obstruction even in the winter session starting Tuesday.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting to forge strategy ahead of the House session, CPN-UML Chairman and parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli has instructed the party's lawmakers for civil disobedience in the House meeting.

"We are only protesting in the House. We will resort to even obstruction if necessary," UML lawmaker Navina Lama quoted Oli as saying in the meeting. "UML will safeguard the achievements (from the regressives). We should keep ourselves ready for that. I urge you all to protest in a civilized manner in the House today."

The main opposition UML had obstructed the last House session accusing Speaker Agni Sapkota of engineering a split in the party, and pointing that lawmakers of CPN (Unified Socialist) who were expelled by UML were attending the House meeting.

Oli told the meeting Tuesday that Sapkota committed the crime of splitting UML and should correct his decision conceding mistake. "Speaker need not talk about regulation. We also understand what the regulation says.The way he is running the House keeping 14 lawmakers is blatantly wrong," she quoted Oli as adding.

Oli also said the current 'charade' at the Supreme Court (SC) should end soon and pointed that the party should also wait and see the kind of leadership that emerges from the ongoing general convention of Nepali Congerss (NC).