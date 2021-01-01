Deuba sends Khand to meet Singh

Sher Bahadur Deuba has sent his lieutenant Bal Krishna Khand to meet Prakash Man Singh at the latter's residence in Chaksibari as the election for president in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) has gone to a runoff.

Deuba secured 2,258 votes but failed to win in the first round. A total of 4,679 represnetatives cast vote during the voting on Monday. The magical number to get elected was 2,340 and Deuba has fallen short by 82.

Shekhar Koirala came second with 1,729 votes.

Deuba needs to get less than 100 votes from Singh who came third and Bimalendra Nidhi who came fourth to win the runoff. Singh is from the Paudel faction like Koirala while Nidhi is Deuba's long-time lieutenant who challenged him in this general convention.

Khand has reached the Singh residence to seek support for Deuba in the runoff. Singh has told Khand that he will take decision on who to support in the second round after holding discussion in his group, according to a source close to Singh.