Runoff between Deuba and Shekhar Koirala for NC president

The election for president in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) has gone to a runoff with none of the five candidates getting majority in the first round.

Incumbent Sher Bahadur Deuba failed to get majority in the first round and will now fight a runoff with Shekhar Koirala.

Deuba has secured 2,258 votes. A total of 4,679 represnetatives cast vote during the voting on Monday. The magical number to get elected was 2,340 and Deuba has fallen short by 82.

Shekhar Koirala came second with 1,702 votes. Prakash Man Singh was third with 379 followed by Bimalendra Nidhi (249) and Kalyan Gurung (22). Seventy-six votes were invalid.