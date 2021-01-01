Deuba leads but may fall short of majority to become NC president

Incumbent Sher Bahadur Deuba leads but may fall short of majority in the first round of voting for president in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC).

He has secured 1,556 votes when 3,282 votes have been counted. A total of 4,679 represnetatives cast vote during the voting on Monday and the magical number to get elected is 2,340.

Shekhar Koirala is second with 1,197 votes followed by Prakash Man Singh (257), Bimalendra Nidhi (201) and Kalyan Gurung (17) while 54 have been invalid.

There will be a runoff between the top two candidates if nobody gets majority in the first round of voting.