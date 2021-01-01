Voting in NC general convention starts 3.5 hours late

Voting in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) has started at Bhrikutimandap on Monday.

It was scheduled to start at eight in the morning but it started three and a half hours late due to delay in printing of ballot papers. A total of 4,743 general convention representatives will take part in voting.

Current President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Shekhar Koirala, Prakash Man Singh, Bimalendra Nidhi and Kalyan Gurung are contesting for party president. The sixth candidate Yubaraj Neupane withdrew his candidacy on Sunday pledging to support Koirala.

Votes for president will be counted first and there will be a runoff between the top two candidates if nobody gets majority in the first round of voting.

Votes for office-bearers will be counted only after compelting counting for president.