Antigen testing for federal lawmakers

The federal lawmakers will undergo antigen tests for COVID-19 ahead of the winter session of the parliament.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat issuing a notice has asked the lawmakers to undergo COVID-19 test befor participating in the House meeting. The House session is starting Tuesday. It has made arrangements for testing at the Parliament House until three Monday afternoon.

It has asked lawmakers, staffers at the federal parliament, marshalls and even journalists who report on House proceedinsg to undergo tests.