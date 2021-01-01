Deuba urges Paudel to not quit politics

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba met Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel at the latter's residence in Boharatar Saturday evening.

Deuba met Paudel after filing nomination for reelection and urged Paudel to not quit politics. "The country still needs you. Do not talk about quitting politics. Do take care of your health," a party source quoted Deuba as telling Paudel.

Paudel replied that there is competition in the 14th general convention going outside his principles and values. "There is competition going outside principles and values. I have left the general convention process seeing there will be unhealthy competition," the source quoted Paudel as saying.

Paudel also urged those who have filed candidacy to resort to healthy competition.

Paudel, who lost to Deuba in the last general convention after the third candidate Krishna Sitaula supported Deuba in the second round of voting, is not contesting in the current general convention.

He wanted just a single candidate from his faction to challenge Deuba but Prakash Man Singh and Shekhar Koirala filed nomination for president on Saturday.