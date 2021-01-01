Sujata Koirala to contest for NC vice-president from Singh's team

Sujata Koirala has announced candidacy for Nepali Congress (NC) vice-president from the panel of Prakash Man Singh in the ongoing 14th general convention.

Koirala has appeared in the program organized by Singh to announce his candidacy on Saturday. She has already announced candidacy for vice-president and Singh's secretariat claimed that she will contest from Singh's panel.

The faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel has failed to agree on consensus candidate for president but Singh has gone ahead and looks set to file candidacy.

Shekhar Koirala, who is also from the Paudel faction, also looks set to contest for the top post but his first cousing Sujata has decided to contest from Singh's team.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has decided to seek relection. But he is struggling to name candidates from his panel for office-bearers. He is currently holding meeting of his faction to decide on the candidates.

The fact that Krishna Sitaula, who supported Deuba in the second round of voting for president in the last general convention, is demanding one general secretary in return for supporting him this time has made things more difficult for Deuba.