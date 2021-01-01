Meeting of Paudel faction fails to agree on candidate for president, to meet again in evening

The meeting of Ram Chandra Paudel faction of Nepali Congress (NC) at the Paudel residence in Boharatar before inauguration of the 14th general convention failed to decide on consensus candidate for president from the faction.

The faction, that has been holding several rounds of meeting to forge consensus, will again meet Friday evening to try to decide on consensus candidate, according to a leader who participated in the meeting.

The latest meeting was held on initiation of leaders like Minendra Rijal, Bal Bahadur KC, Mahesh Acharya, Arjun Narsingh KC, and Gagan Thapa among others.

Paudel said that he is ready to give up his claim for the top post for the sake of consensus during the faction's meeting held on Wednesday at Battisputali.

Shekhar Koirala and Prakash Man Singh are the only remaining aspirants from the faction as another aspirant General Secretary Shashank Koirala stated on Tuesday that he is ready to relinquish his claim for president. But both Singh and Shekhar are refusing to give up their claim.