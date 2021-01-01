14th general convention of NC starts

The 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) has started at Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu on Friday.

Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the general convention that has been postponed multiple times.

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and top leaders of other political parties and NC attended the inauguration ceremony.

Around 4,500 general convention representatives are participating in the three-day event that will elect leadership of the grand old party.

President Sher Bahadur Deuba is seeking reelection while the main competition is set to come from the faction of Ram Chandra Paudel which, however, has yet to agree on consensus candidate. Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi, Deuba's lieutenant for decades, has also said he will contest for the top post while Krishna Sitaula, who finished third in the election for president in the last general convention may also contest for the post.