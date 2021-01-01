If Deuba proposes to make Paudel NC president, I will support: Nidhi

Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi has stated that he will support Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel if President Sher Bahadur Deuba were to propose Paudel for president.

"I will support, and not obstruct, if President Deuba proposes Paudel for president. If not I will also file candidacy for president," Nidhi said addressing a program organized by Chitwan-Kathmandu Democratic Forum in Jawalakhel Friday.

Nidhi then added that it would be better if those who contested for president in the 13th general convention don't contest this time. Deuba had defeated Paudel in the second round of voting in the last general convention while Krishna Sitaula had finished third in the first round.

Nidhi and Paudel had telephone conversation after Paudel did not attend the central committee meeting on Thursday.