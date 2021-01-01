Paudel will not attend NC central committee meeting

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel will not attend the central committee meeting called for Thursday.

Paudel' secretariat said that he will not attend the meeting and he has already informed President Sher Bahadur Deuba about that through Chief Secretary at the party office Krishna Prasad Paudel.

"The meeting's agenda was not briefed. He will not attend the meeting today," the secretariat source stated.

There are rumors that the Thurday's meeting may propose to increase the number of joint general secretaries from eight. Paudel is not in favor of increasing the number of joint general secretaries.

This will be the last meeting of the central committee elected by the 13th general convention with the 14th starting Friday.