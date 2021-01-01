Shekhar Koirala meets Paudel to 'seek blessing'

Central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Shekhar Koirala has met Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel to solicit support for candidacy in the 14th general convention starting Friday.

Koirala reached the Paudel residence in Boharatar Thursday morning at a time when the Paudel faction is struggling to agree on consensus candidate for president.

Paudel said that he is ready to give up his claim for the top post for the sake of consensus during the faction's meeting held at Battisputali on Wednesday.

Shekhar Koirala and Prakash Man Singh are the only remaining aspirants from the faction as another aspirant General Secretary Shashank Koirala stated on Tuesday that he is ready to relinquish his claim for president.

Young central members from the faction are putting presure on the leaders to forge consensus.

Koirala reached the Paudel residence in the morning to seek support from Paudel, according to a source at Koirala's secretariat. "I have moved forward for president. Do bless me," the source quoted Koirala as telling Paudel. "I am candidate for president. I will not step back."

Paudel told him that the candidate should be selected through consenus.