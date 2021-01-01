Paudel faction fails to agree on president candidate, young central members to intervene

The faction of Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel failed to agree on consensus candidate for president in the 14th general convention even on Wednesday.

The faction failed to take a decision as Shekhar Koirala and Prakash Man Singh both stood firm in their claim for the top post during the four-hour meeting at the Singh residence in Chaksibari Wednesday afternoon.

Young central members from the afction will now interevene after the aspirants failed to agree on the consensus candidate. Central member Guru Raj Ghimire told Setopati that the central members from the faction excluding the remaining aspirants will meet at Battisputali on Thursday.

"They failed to select consensus candidate for president, and also took time. We will hold a meeting of central members tomorrow and submit the name of candidate for president along with the grounds for candidacy," Ghimire added.

Paudel said that he is ready to give up his claim for the top post for the sake of consensus during the faction's meeting held earlier on Wednesday at Battisputali.

Shekhar Koirala and Prakash Man Singh are the only remaining aspirants from the faction as another aspirant General Secretary Shashank Koirala stated on Tuesday that he is ready to relinquish his claim for president.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has decided to seek relection. Deuba also held a separate meeting of his faction on Wednesday to take a decision on candidates for office-bearers but the meeting failed to reach any conclusion.