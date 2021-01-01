Meeting of Paudel faction ends, Paudel ready to give up claim for president

The meeting of Ram Chandra Paudel faction of Nepali Congress (NC) held at Battisputali to decide on consensus candidate for president in the 14th general convention to be held in Kathmandu from Friday has ended.

Paudel, central members, district presidents and immediate past district presidents from the faction participated in the meeting.

Paudel said that he is ready to give up his claim for the top post for the sake of consensus during the meeting. Shekhar Koirala and Prakash Man Singh are the only remaining aspirants from the faction as another aspirant General Secretary Shashank Koirala stated on Tuesday that he is ready to relinquish his claim for president.

The faction will still struggle to decide who to field out of Shekhar and Singh. The leaders who participated in the Battisputali meeting advised to decide through discussion pointing that taking a decision through voting may create groups within the faction.

The aspirants and central members from the faction will again meet at the Singh residence in Chaksibari later on Wednesday to take a decision,a ccording to central member Jeevan Pariyar. Paudel and Shashank, who have already given up their claims, will also participate in the meeting.

The faction also held a meeting at the Singh Residence Tuesday evening to decide on the candidate but it ended inconclusively.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has decided to seek relection. He is also holding a separate meeting of his afction on Wednesday to take a decision on candidates for office-bearers