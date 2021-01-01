Paudel faction fails to agree on consensus candidate for NC president

The meeting of Ram Chandra Paudel faction of Nepali Congress (NC) held to decide on consensus candidate for president in the 14th general convention to be held in Kathmandu from Friday has ended inconclusively.

The meeting will again resume at nine Wednesday morning, according to a leader of the faction.

The meeting was held at residence of Prakash Man Singh, one of the aspirants for the top post, Tuesday evening after multiple leaders from the faction staked claim for the post.

District presidents, immediate past district presidents, and general convention representatives from the faction available in the Kathmandu Valley will also participate in the meeting on Wednesday to try to forge consensus on a single candidate from the faction.

The leader from the faction told Setopati that the participants in the Tuesday's meeting talked about agreeing on a consensus candidate as soon as possible.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has decided to seek relection. Paudel, who had lost to Deuba in the lasdt general convention, Singh, General Secretary Shashank Koirala and Shekhar Koirala all are staking claim for candidacy from the Paudel faction.