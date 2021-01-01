NC will not gather crowds during general convention due to pandemic: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the party will not resort to power demonstration during the 14th general convention to be held in Kathmandu from Friday.

Talking with journalists close to him at Baluwatar on Monday, Deuba pointed at the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that the party will not gather crowds in a way that can harm the people, according to an NC leader who was present during the meeting.

The main opposition CPN-UML had bussed in cadres from across the country to demonstrate power during its recent general convention in Chitwan.

Deuba told the journalists that he will seek reelection as he is prime minister (PM) and the party will do better if he were to be reelected as party chief. "I will file candidacy for president once again. The party statute will prohibit me after that," the leader present during the meeting quoted Deuba as saying. "I am PM now. Both the party and the government can function better if I remain president."

Deuba did not reveal whether the current ruling coalition will continue till the next general election. He only said, "We have allied for now for the National Assembly election."